COMIC: How One COVID-19 Nurse Navigates Anti-Mask Sentiment

How One COVID-19 Nurse Navigates Anti-Mask Sentiment : Shots - Health News At work every day, Agnes Boisvert attends to ICU patients "gasping for air" and dying from COVID-19. But communicating that harsh reality to her skeptical community has been a challenge.
Agnes Boisvert, an ICU nurse at St. Luke's hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho, spends every day trying to navigate between two worlds. One is a swirl of beeping monitors, masked emotion and death; the other, she says, seems oblivious to the horrors occurring every hour of every day.

Isabel Seliger is a freelance artist and illustrator based in Berlin. Her work has been published in The New York Times, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Bloomberg and The Atlantic. You can find her on instagram @isabel_seliger.

