CDC Revises Summer Camp Guidance, Easing Restrictions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised earlier guidelines regarding mask use and vaccinations at summer camps. The agency now says that at camps where everyone has been fully vaccinated, masks are not necessary, nor is physical distancing – except where required by local law.

Some 2.5 million adolescents ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for this group earlier in May, according to CDC data.

At camps where not everyone is vaccinated, the guidance says, vaccinated people do not need masks. But unvaccinated people are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks indoors, though it is not mandatory. The CDC advises unvaccinated children and adults to wear masks outdoors in crowds.

But given how complicated it could be to run a mixed camp of vaccinated and unvaccinated campers and adults, some camps may choose to simply go with a policy that requires masks for everyone.

The CDC is also recommending that masking and distancing continue for all people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC's earlier guidance for camps was criticized as too restrictive, leading members of Congress to call on the CDC to soften the policy.