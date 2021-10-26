Accessibility links
Booster quiz: Find out if you're eligible and which one to get : Shots - Health News Many Americans are now eligible for a COVID vaccine booster. Are you? Our quiz will help you figure it out.
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR

Your Health

Booster shots are here. Take our quiz to see if you need one

Scientists and federal health agencies debated COVID-19 boosters for weeks, and are now recommending them for all three approved vaccines, for some — but not all — Americans.

Feeling a little lost in all the details about who is currently supposed to get a booster? Take our quiz to understand what's advised in your situation.

Loading...

To learn more about the debate around boosters and the evidence that vaccine immunity is waning for certain groups of people, read our booster FAQ.

What you need to know about COVID boosters

Shots - Health News

What you need to know about COVID boosters

A study of COVID vaccine boosters suggests Moderna or Pfizer works best

Shots - Health News

A study of COVID vaccine boosters suggests Moderna or Pfizer works best

Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR