Accessibility links
Share your tips for a protein-rich diet : Shots - Health News What do you eat to support muscle strength? NPR is reporting on diet and strength-building and we'd love to hear your suggestions for protein-rich snacks and meals.
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR

How to Thrive as You Age

Trying to eat more protein to help build strength? Share your diet tips and recipes

protein food sources- top view
Enlarge this image
margouillatphotos/Getty Images
protein food sources- top view
margouillatphotos/Getty Images

If you're trying to build and maintain muscle mass, research shows getting enough protein in your diet is key. And many older adults don't get enough – especially women.

Are you trying to up your protein intake? What do you eat to make that happen? NPR's Allison Aubrey recently shared her tips for how to amp up protein in her diet — and we'd love to hear yours!

Share your favorite protein-rich meals and tips – with photos.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR