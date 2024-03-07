Accessibility links
Overwhelming support for abortion in pregnancy-related emergencies, poll finds : Shots - Health News The majority of American voters, including Republicans, support protecting access to abortion for women who are experiencing pregnancy-related emergencies, such as miscarriages, a KFF poll finds.
Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR

Shots - Health News

Most Americans support abortion for pregnancy-related emergencies

Heard on Morning Edition

Most Americans support abortion for pregnancy-related emergencies

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Most Americans also say women should be allowed to travel for medical care – including an abortion, a new KFF poll finds. Gracey Zhang for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Gracey Zhang for NPR

Most Americans also say women should be allowed to travel for medical care – including an abortion, a new KFF poll finds.

Gracey Zhang for NPR

In the almost two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the unintended consequences of abortion bans have become clearer.

NPR has reported on women who were denied care for miscarriages and high-risk pregnancies, including Jaci Statton of Oklahoma, who was told she had to wait in a hospital parking lot until her non-viable pregnancy became life threatening.

In Oklahoma, a woman was told to wait until she's 'crashing' for abortion care

Shots - Health News

In Oklahoma, a woman was told to wait until she's 'crashing' for abortion care

Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait

Shots - Health News

Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait

Statton, who is in her 20s, says hospital staff told her, "We cannot touch you unless you are crashing in front of us or your blood pressure goes so high that you are fixing to have a heart attack."

Stories like this have increased awareness of how abortion bans are impacting health care during pregnancy. That may be reflected in the results of a new poll from the health research organization KFF, which finds there is a broad consensus – 86% of Americans – that women in such pregnancy-related emergencies should have access to abortion procedures.

This support crosses party lines – including nearly 8 in 10 Republicans, says KFF pollster Ashley Kirzinger.

"While they may be anti-abortion in most cases, they don't want to limit access to basic medical care for these women who are really experiencing kind of the worst-case scenarios," she says.

There is also strong support across party lines for allowing women to travel for medical care – including getting an abortion. And the poll finds most people don't want doctors who perform abortions – or women who have them – to face criminal charges.

"We see 8 in 10 Democrats, two-thirds of Independents and about half of Republicans who want to protect doctors who perform abortions from facing either fines or prison time," Kirzinger says.

This includes protecting doctors who prescribe abortion pills — 62% of respondents say health care providers should not be prosecuted for mailing abortion pills to patients who live in states where abortion is banned.

When it comes to the 2024 election, the poll found that abortion is not the top issue for most voters, although it does resonate strongly with certain groups.

Only 12% of all voters say it's the most important issue. But women of reproductive age (18 to 49), Black women and women who live in states with abortion bans were more likely to rank abortion as the most important issue influencing their vote this November.

Women fight abortion bans in 3 more states with legal actions

Shots - Health News

Women fight abortion bans in 3 more states with legal actions

Denied abortion for a doomed pregnancy, she tells Texas court: 'There was no mercy'

Shots - Health News

Denied abortion for a doomed pregnancy, she tells Texas court: 'There was no mercy'

Selena Simmons-Duffin contributed to this story. Jane Greenhalgh edited the radio and digital versions of the story.

Shots - Health News

Shots

Health News From NPR