Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

In lieu of the crowds of spectators that fill the National Mall for a typical inauguration, this year the iconic stretch of land will be filled with nearly 200,000 flags, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

The art display represents all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to a statement from President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee, the display reflects a "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home." It is part of the inaugural theme of "America United."

At night, the "Field of Flags" installation will be lit up by 56 "pillars of light."