Accessibility links
'Field of Flags' Fills National Mall For Biden's Inauguration : Inauguration Day: Live Updates The flags represent people from all 50 states, the five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

Inauguration Day: Live Updates

Biden gets sworn in as 46th president of the United States
NPR logo Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

Nearly 200,000 Flags On National Mall Represent Those Who Cannot Attend Inauguration

Enlarge this image

Nearly 200,000 flags on the National Mall represent the thousands of people who cannot attend the inauguration because of the pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital. Susan Walsh /AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Susan Walsh /AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 200,000 flags on the National Mall represent the thousands of people who cannot attend the inauguration because of the pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

Susan Walsh /AFP via Getty Images

In lieu of the crowds of spectators that fill the National Mall for a typical inauguration, this year the iconic stretch of land will be filled with nearly 200,000 flags, representing the thousands of people who cannot attend because of the coronavirus pandemic and tight security in the nation's capital.

The National Mall is filled with decorative flags.
Enlarge this image
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
The National Mall is filled with decorative flags.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The art display represents all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall.
Enlarge this image
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

According to a statement from President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee, the display reflects a "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home." It is part of the inaugural theme of "America United."

Thousands of flags creating a "Field of Flags" are seen on the National Mall.
Enlarge this image
Eric Baradat /AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of flags creating a "Field of Flags" are seen on the National Mall.
Eric Baradat /AFP via Getty Images

At night, the "Field of Flags" installation will be lit up by 56 "pillars of light."

The Washington Monument is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall.
Enlarge this image
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
The Washington Monument is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Inauguration Day: Live Updates

Biden gets sworn in as 46th president of the United States