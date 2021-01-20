Accessibility links
Biden Inauguration 'Parade Across America': Who's Featured : Inauguration Day: Live Updates The traditional inaugural parade was not an option, given security fears and the pandemic. So Inauguration Day is highlighting dancers, drumlines, singers and athletes from across the country.

Inauguration Day: Live Updates

Biden gets sworn in as 46th president of the United States
NPR logo Up Next On The Inaugural Agenda: A Virtual 'Parade Across America'

Up Next On The Inaugural Agenda: A Virtual 'Parade Across America'

Enlarge this image

Members of the Howard University Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Members of the Howard University Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The traditional inaugural parade was not an option this year, given security fears and the pandemic.

So instead, the Biden Inaugural Committee is throwing a "Parade Across America" — a virtual celebration involving dancers, drumlines, singers and athletes from across the country.

It might sound like a stretch. But the Democratic Party had a surprise hit on their hands when they convened a remote roll call during the Democratic National Convention, which turned out to be more popular than you might have guessed.

Photos: Historic Inauguration Will Not Look Like The Past

The Picture Show

Photos: Historic Inauguration Will Not Look Like The Past

Biden's Inauguration Is Going To Look Very Different. Here's What To Know

Biden Transition Updates

Biden's Inauguration Is Going To Look Very Different. Here's What To Know

Howard University and the University of Delaware, the alma maters of President Biden and Vice President Harris, did send drumlines that are physically in Washington, D.C., and will perform live. Otherwise, the parade will be remote.

The Parade Across America will be hosted by Tony Goldwyn, and the names in the lineup include Jon Stewart, the reunited New Radicals (of "You Get What You Give" fame), Earth Wind & Fire and, as the Biden Inaugural Committee puts it, "everyday Americans."

Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

Inauguration Day: Live Updates

Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

It will also feature figure skaters, Olympians, at least one skateboarder, representatives of every branch of the military, a wheelchair basketball program, a doctor who's big on TikTok, an 80-year-old performer from Idaho and a 12-year-old trumpeter from Georgia, marching bands, flag twirlers, a clogging group, boy scouts and a Dance Across America led by Kenny Ortega.

You can view the full line-up here.

Inauguration Day: Live Updates

Biden gets sworn in as 46th president of the United States