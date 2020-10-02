Where Trump Has Been Over This Past Week Ahead Of Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus amid a busy week of events and during the height of the presidential campaign.

The president is expected to remain under watch of doctors at the White House but intends to continue carrying out his official duties.

The White House updated Trump's Friday schedule, canceling a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla. On Saturday he had planned to hold two rallies in Wisconsin, which is seeing a spike in cases.

The first lady said in a tweet that she has postponed "all upcoming engagements."

But the president's schedule over the last week was packed — from rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania; to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, where he shared the stage with former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to comment on the news.

Trump has also been in close contact with White House officials, supporters and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett within the last seven days.

It is still unclear when or how the president contracted the virus, though Trump confirmed Thursday night that close adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Here are some of the places the president has been over the last week:

Thursday, Sept. 24

In the morning, the president and first lady paid respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court before Trump traveled to Charlotte, N.C., to deliver a speech on health care. That evening, he held an outdoor rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, Sept. 25

The president attended a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Miami, a Black Economic Empowerment event in Atlanta, and a meeting with supporters in Washington, D.C. That night, he held a rally outside of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.

Saturday, Sept. 26

In a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden, the president announced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in front of a crowd of about 200 people. (Since the ceremony, Judge Barrett has met with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing slated to begin Oct. 12 — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.) That evening, the president held another rally at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa.

Sunday, Sept. 27

The president's Sunday schedule included a visit to his golf club in Potomac Falls, Va., in the morning and a White House reception in honor for Gold Star Families in the evening.

Monday, Sept. 28

Trump held two events at the White House Monday: an address from the Rose Garden on national coronavirus testing strategy and another congratulating an Ohio-based manufacturer on a new vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Trump and Biden faced off for the first time in a chaotic debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where the two maintained social distance on stage and did not shake hands, but they did not wear masks onstage. During the debate, Trump said he wears a mask "when needed," citing frequent testing, and mocked Biden for having one "every time you see him."

Wednesday, Sept. 30

The president was in Minnesota for a fundraiser at a private residence in Shorewood before heading to a rally at Duluth International Airport that night.

Thursday, Oct. 1

The president hosted a fundraising event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday. That evening, Trump confirmed reports that adviser Hicks had tested positive for the virus.