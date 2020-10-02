Accessibility links
Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Diagnosis : Latest Updates: Trump COVID-19 Results The negative result comes just hours after President Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus.

Latest Updates: Trump COVID-19 Results

The President And First Lady Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
NPR logo Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case

Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case

Enlarge this image

President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesman says, after President Trump announced his own positive test.

Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, told NPR that Pence is tested every day.

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Latest Updates: Trump COVID-19 Results

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For The Coronavirus

What Happens If The President Is Incapacitated? The 25th Amendment Charts A Course

Latest Updates: Trump COVID-19 Results

What Happens If The President Is Incapacitated? The 25th Amendment Charts A Course

"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," he said in a statement.

The negative results come just hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus. The White House physician says the president and first lady "are both well at this time."

A White House official told NPR's Tamara Keith that Pence will step in as needed but expected the president to be very engaged from the White House.

Latest Updates: Trump COVID-19 Results

The President And First Lady Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus