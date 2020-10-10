Chris Christie Released From Hospital A Week After Seeking COVID-19 Treatment

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from a hospital a week after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie checked himself into the Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey on Oct. 3 after announcing his test result. At the time, Christie called the visit an "important precautionary measure," citing a history of asthma. Christie is also overweight, which can be an added risk for coronavirus patients.

On Saturday, Christie announced that he'd been released after his seven-day stay.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week," Christie tweeted, promising to have "more to say" this next week.

A one-time rival turned Trump ally, Christie was one of several high profile Republicans to test positive for the virus after attending a Rose Garden event last month for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Christie also helped President Trump prep for his September 29 debate against Joe Biden, which came three days before the president announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rose Garden ceremony and an accompanying indoor reception — dubbed a "super-spreader" event by Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview with CBS — has served as a flashpoint after multiple attendees announced positive results in the days since.

In addition to the president and first lady Melania Trump, the list of White House officials who have announced positive test results has grown to include advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Three Republican senators have also revealed they have tested positive, as has former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and campaign manager Bill Stepien.

The slew of cases among prominent Republicans has heightened scrutiny on how seriously the president and his allies have taken the coronavirus.

Public health experts worldwide recommend practices such as social distancing and masks to slow the spread of the virus. But at the ceremony, masks were eschewed by many attendees. Videos, pictures and accounts from the event showed a convivial atmosphere where hugging and close contact were commonplace.