Biden And Harris Supporters Celebrate In D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden are flocking Saturday to the streets in Washington D.C., to celebrate the news of the Democrat surpassing 270 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press and other news organizations. A large crowd is gathering in Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza, areas right next to the White House.

These spots, now the scene of jubilance, were the same site of mass protests over the summer following the killings of several Black Americans by police officers. Some chanted, "Bye, bye, Trump."

On June 1, a number of protesters were tear-gassed by U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops in the area, clearing the way for President Trump to take pictures in front of St. John's Episcopal Church holding a Bible. The church is on the corner of Lafayette Square and the start of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

As NPR member station WAMU's Dominique Maria Bonessi reported, emotions are high, with people cheering and holding up signs.

Supporters are also gathering in other cities, including Philadelphia and New York.

WAMU's Dominique Maria Bonessi contributed to this report. Follow her reporting here.