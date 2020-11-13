Accessibility links
After Days Of Silence, China Congratulates Biden And Harris : Live Updates: Presidential Transition A spokesman for China's foreign ministry offered congratulations at his regular daily briefing. China had been one of the last major nations to hold out recognizing Biden will be the next president.
After Days Of Silence, China Congratulates Biden And Harris

Mark Katkov

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2015 at an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. China recognized Biden's election as president Friday. Carolyn Kaster/AP hide caption

Carolyn Kaster/AP

China became one of the last major nations to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential race Friday, offering congratulations to the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris.

"We respect the choice of the American people," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at his regular daily briefing. "We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris."

"At the same time," he added, "the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures."

Both China and Russia remained silent as many other nations offered congratulations to Biden after his victory was called last Saturday by U.S. news organizations. Russia still has not acknowledged the results of the U.S. presidential race.

