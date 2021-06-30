Death Toll Climbs To 16 In The Surfside Condo Collapse, With 147 Missing

The bodies of four more victims have been recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., bringing the death toll from last week's partial collapse to 16.

Authorities leading the rescue and recovery operation said Wednesday that 147 victims remain missing or unaccounted for.

Rescue crews are now in their seventh day of around-the-clock searching of the massive pile of rubble left behind by last Thursday's partial collapse of the 12-story-tall building. Thursday was also the last day crews pulled anyone from rubble alive.

Authorities in Florida said that rescuers would continue the search for victims.

"Rest assured those folks are going to be working on that pile, and it's not going to stop, and they're going to get answers one way or another," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Wednesday.