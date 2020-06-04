Confrontations Between Police And Protesters In New York; Buffalo Protester Injured
In New York, peaceful protesters were demonstrating against racial injustice and George Floyd's killing but as curfews hit across the state, things turned dark.
In Buffalo, N.Y., two officers, in a line of dozens walking to clear demonstrators near City Hall after curfew, shoved an unidentified man in an incident caught in graphic video.
The man lost his balance and fell, hitting his head on the ground and bled while officers marched by, until medics took him to an ambulance.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Buffalo police officers violently shove man onto ground https://t.co/y8x7iC922E pic.twitter.com/t6aJ7MOguQ— WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020
The full extent of the man's injuries was still unclear on Thursday night.
Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet that the man was in stable condition.
Poloncarz also said he talked with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who "indicated actions are being taken against two officers."
I've spoken to @MayorByronBrown who confirmed it was members of the Buffalo Police Dept. involved in today's incident with the protester who was pushed and hit his head. He indicated actions are being taken against two officers by BPD, which actions will be announced soon. https://t.co/HLINAXSZcd— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020
The incident took place after an hours-long stand off in Niagara Square between protesters and police officers in tactical gear ended, according to local reports.
Five were arrested at the Buffalo demonstration Thursday.
In Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, peaceful protesters were still demonstrating at the city's 8 p.m. curfew time.
In Manhattan and the Bronx police officers moved aggressively as night fell, wielding batons and making arrests.
A line of detainees getting loaded onto a corrections bus. China Williams says he’s a janitor at an HRA building nearby who was leaving work when he was “bum-rushed” pic.twitter.com/3EFPGsVfRr— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 5, 2020
The New York Times reports at least 10 demonstrators were arrested in Manhattan.