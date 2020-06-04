Confrontations Between Police And Protesters In New York; Buffalo Protester Injured

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Minchillo/AP John Minchillo/AP

In New York, peaceful protesters were demonstrating against racial injustice and George Floyd's killing but as curfews hit across the state, things turned dark.

In Buffalo, N.Y., two officers, in a line of dozens walking to clear demonstrators near City Hall after curfew, shoved an unidentified man in an incident caught in graphic video.

The man lost his balance and fell, hitting his head on the ground and bled while officers marched by, until medics took him to an ambulance.

The full extent of the man's injuries was still unclear on Thursday night.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet that the man was in stable condition.

Poloncarz also said he talked with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who "indicated actions are being taken against two officers."

The incident took place after an hours-long stand off in Niagara Square between protesters and police officers in tactical gear ended, according to local reports.

Five were arrested at the Buffalo demonstration Thursday.

In Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, peaceful protesters were still demonstrating at the city's 8 p.m. curfew time.

In Manhattan and the Bronx police officers moved aggressively as night fell, wielding batons and making arrests.

The New York Times reports at least 10 demonstrators were arrested in Manhattan.