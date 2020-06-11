Los Angeles PD Reassigns 7 Officers As It Investigates Complaints Of Excessive Force

The Los Angeles Police Department has reassigned seven police officers to non-field duties as it investigates dozens of complaints of excessive force during recent protests against police brutality.

The department says that it has assigned 40 investigators to look into 56 complaint investigations into "allegations of misconduct, violations of Department policy, and excessive force" during the protests – of which 28 involve use of force.

"[W]e will look into every complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions," the LAPD said in a statement.

Earlier this week, LA county and city officials announced that thousands of protesters who were arrested for violating curfew or failing to disperse will not be prosecuted.

A reporter for NPR member station KPCC/LAist, Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, says he was among those injured when police started firing rubber bullets. "I just got hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone at 3rd and Pine and a police officer aimed and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce onto the street," Guzman-Lopez tweeted on May 31.

Other KPCC/LAist reporters report being "baton-checked," sprayed with tear gas, and fleeing from rubber bullets fired at peaceful crowds by LAPD officers.

A Los Angeles Times review of dozens of instances found that "demonstrators suffered a range of injuries at the hands of the LAPD, from minor bruising from baton strikes and falls as police skirmish lines advanced, to serious injuries to their genitals and heads from foam and sponge bullets and beanbags being launched into crowds, sometimes from close range."

Law enforcement agencies have used a range of strategies and weapons amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. As NPR has reported, many police departments have used weapons dubbed "less lethal," but such weapons can cause serious injuries and occasionally death, especially when used at close range.