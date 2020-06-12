Accessibility links
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens To End Practice Of Locking Up Black Beauty Products : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice The trio of major chains shared their decisions in separate statements, bowing to "concerns raised by our customers and members of the community."
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens To End Practice Of Locking Up Black Beauty Products

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens To End Practice Of Locking Up Black Beauty Products

Walgreens is one of three major drug store chains in the U.S. to announce plans to ensure that "multicultural hair care and beauty products" are not being locked away from customers. Walmart and CVS made similar announcements this week. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Walgreens is one of three major drug store chains in the U.S. to announce plans to ensure that "multicultural hair care and beauty products" are not being locked away from customers. Walmart and CVS made similar announcements this week.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Three major drug store chains have announced plans to stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other customers "from diverse backgrounds." The companies — Walmart, Walgreens and CVS — made their plans known in separate statements shared with NPR on Friday.

"We're sensitive to the issue and understand the concerns raised by our customers and members of the community," a Walmart spokesperson said, "and have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products — a practice in place in about a dozen of our 4,700 stores nationwide — in locked cases."

The intention was echoed by Walgreens and CVS, the latter of which also added that it had expanded its stock of products that "appeal to communities of color" by 35% over the past year.

The nationwide protests directed at racial injustice and policing in the U.S. have retrained attention on a practice that critics call discriminatory — locking up items that generally cater to black customers or placing them behind a cover. But the controversy simmered long before the most recent eruption of outrage.

Essie Grundy announces her race discrimination lawsuit against Walmart in January 2018. The suit was dismissed last November. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Essie Grundy announces her race discrimination lawsuit against Walmart in January 2018. The suit was dismissed last November.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, a woman named Essie Grundy filed a federal lawsuit against Walmart. She said that several times at her local store in Perris, Calif., she observed that "the hair and body products meant for African-Americans had been locked away behind glass shelves, segregated from products for non African-Americans."

"She felt shame and humiliation," her complaint reads, "as though people viewed her as a criminal."

At the time, Walmart pushed back against the assertion, saying that there was no specific category for "African-American products" and that they apply "enhanced security measures" for any product that has high rates of theft — including items such as razors and batteries. The case was dismissed last year.

Still, the criticism has persisted — and even flared up in recent weeks with the heightened scrutiny of racial attitudes. Social media has been awash with photographs of certain products behind glass while other, similar items stand free.

"Our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers," a CVS spokesman said in an email to NPR.

But after a review, he added, changes are nevertheless in motion: "We are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units."

