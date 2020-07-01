Seattle Police Start To Clear Capitol Hill Protest Zone After Mayor's Order

Enlarge this image toggle caption Aron Ranen/AP Aron Ranen/AP

Seattle police started to dismantle the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone on Wednesday after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an emergency order declaring the blocks-long area an "unlawful assembly" that requires immediate action.

Durkan's order calls for clearing barricades out of the streets near Cal Anderson Park and the police department's East Precinct — two main landmarks of the zone that is widely known by its acronym, CHOP.

As of Wednesday, the Cal Anderson Park area is now closed. The mayor has ordered police to remove tents of people who have been camping in the park and to tell them they must leave immediately. Anyone who refuses to obey the closure order "will be subject to arrest," Durkan said.

The protest zone was established in early June, when Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and its prominent precinct building became a gathering point for protesters against racial injustice following George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

But now, Durkan says, conditions in the area "have deteriorated to the point where public health, life and safety are threatened."

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement "but enough is enough."

"The CHOP has become lawless and brutal," Best said. She noted that several shootings, including two deaths, have occurred in the area, along with "robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes."

When Seattle police largely ceded control of the CHOP last month, protesters quickly formed a community of activists, artists and speakers. The zone hosted movie nights, a medical clinic and discussions about how to address systemic racism and problems with police use of force. But it also became known for violence that sometimes erupted during the night.

Some of the officers deployed to the CHOP on Wednesday will be wearing "a higher level of protective gear," the police chief said, describing it as a necessary step due to recent violence.

Cal Anderson Park was temporarily closed to the public on Tuesday to allow city workers to assess damage and plan for repairs. The city's transportation department, assisted by police, also removed 10 concrete barriers — but as crowds formed around them, the work crew left the area.

Mayor Durkan says the effort to clear the obstructions "was quickly met with agitated opposition to the removal."

Protesters in the CHOP have listed three main demands: to cut funding for the Seattle police by 50%; to devote that money instead to community efforts such as restorative justice and health care, and to ensure that protesters are not charged with crimes. Many protesters are also calling on Durkan to resign.

The mayor's emergency order calls for the Seattle Parks and Recreation department to work with the community, including residents and protesters alike to develop a plan "to preserve the public art, create a community garden and other possible features like a conversation corner."