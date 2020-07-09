Accessibility links
NYC Begins Painting Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice President Trump derided the mural plan last week, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue" and antagonize the city's police as "a symbol of hate."
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
NPR logo NYC Begins Painting Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

NYC Begins Painting Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

Enlarge this image

Azia Toussaint helps paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower on Thursday in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mark Lennihan/AP

Azia Toussaint helps paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower on Thursday in New York.

Mark Lennihan/AP

A mural with the words "Black Lives Matter" will soon emblazon Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, right in front of one specific landmark: Trump Tower.

On Thursday morning, work crews blocked off traffic between 56th and 57th streets. Groups of painters then used rollers to start filling in large yellow letters on the pavement.

President Trump derided the mural plan last week, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue" and antagonize the city's police as "a symbol of hate."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio responded: "Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

Trump: Painting 'Black Lives Matter' On 5th Avenue Would Be 'Symbol Of Hate'

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Trump: Painting 'Black Lives Matter' On 5th Avenue Would Be 'Symbol Of Hate'

The new artwork takes a cue from another mural at Trump's doorstep.

In early June, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser had the words "Black Lives Matter" painted in huge yellow letters on the street that leads to the White House. Local activists soon added the words "Defund The Police."

'Black Lives Matter Plaza,' Across From White House, Is Christened By D.C. Leaders

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

'Black Lives Matter Plaza,' Across From White House, Is Christened By D.C. Leaders

Across New York City, Black Lives Matter murals have been painted on the streets. One in bright yellow in Bedford Stuyvesant. A colorful, eclectic one in Lower Manhattan. In Harlem, a multicolored mural that spans both sides of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America