Accessibility links
Washington Redskins Announce Franchise Will Drop Team Name : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice The Washington Redskins have announced the team will be dropping its moniker, which is widely considered a slur against Native Americans. The head coach and team owner are developing a new name.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
NPR logo After Mounting Pressure, Washington's NFL Franchise Drops Its Team Name

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

After Mounting Pressure, Washington's NFL Franchise Drops Its Team Name

Enlarge this image

A view of the Washington Redskins logo at center field before a game between the Detroit Lions and Redskins at FedExField on November 2019 in Landover, Maryland. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A view of the Washington Redskins logo at center field before a game between the Detroit Lions and Redskins at FedExField on November 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Updated at 9:45 a.m. ET

The NFL's Washington, D.C.-based franchise says it is officially retiring the moniker it has had for the past 87 years, which is widely viewed as a slur against Native Americans.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement Monday.

"That review has begun in earnest," it said. "As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward."

The team did not announce what the new name would be. It said team owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera are working together to develop a new name.

Several news outlets, including Sports Business Journal and The Washington Post, have reported that the team is working out trademark issues surrounding its preferred new name.

The name change, while widely expected, gained momentum following the franchise's announcement on July 3 it would "undergo a thorough review" of the team's name.

"This review formalizes the internal discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks," the statement read.

Rivera said in an interview published July 4 that he and Snyder have been brainstorming replacement names.

"We came up with a couple of names — two of them I really like," Rivera told the Post.

Rivera is the son of an Army veteran and grew up on military bases around the world. He said that he wants the new name to be both respectful to the culture of Native Americans and also pay homage to the U.S. military.

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America