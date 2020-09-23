Accessibility links
U.S. Economy Lost $16 Trillion Because Of Racism, Citigroup Says : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice Citigroup estimates the economy would see a $5 trillion boost in the next five years if the U.S. were to tackle key areas of discrimination against African Americans.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
NPR logo Cost Of Racism: U.S. Economy Lost $16 Trillion Because Of Discrimination, Bank Says

Cost Of Racism: U.S. Economy Lost $16 Trillion Because Of Discrimination, Bank Says

Adedayo Akala

Enlarge this image

Citigroup estimates the U.S. economy lost $16 trillion over the past 20 years as a result of discrimination against African Americans. Above, the American flag hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 21. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Citigroup estimates the U.S. economy lost $16 trillion over the past 20 years as a result of discrimination against African Americans. Above, the American flag hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 21.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nationwide protests have cast a spotlight on racism and inequality in the United States. Now a major bank has put a price tag on how much the economy has lost as a result of discrimination against African Americans: $16 trillion.

Since 2000, U.S. gross domestic product lost that much as a result of discriminatory practices in a range of activities including in education or access to business loans, according to a new study by Citigroup. It's not an insignificant number: By comparison, U.S. GDP totaled $19.5 trillion last year.

And not acting to reverse discriminatory practices will continue to extract a cost. Citigroup estimates the economy would see a $5 trillion boost in the next five years if the U.S. were to tackle key areas of discrimination against African Americans.

'Mystery Shoppers' Help U.S. Regulators Fight Racial Discrimination At Banks

National

'Mystery Shoppers' Help U.S. Regulators Fight Racial Discrimination At Banks

"We believe we have a responsibility to address current events and to frame them with an economic lens in order to highlight the real costs of longstanding discrimination against minority groups, especially against Black people and
particularly in the U.S.," wrote Raymond J. McGuire, a vice chairman at the bank and the chairman of its banking, capital markets and advisory team.

Wall Street itself has also faced accusations for years of discriminatory practices against African Americans, such as limiting approval for mortgages or not providing enough banking options in minority neighborhoods, which are among the damaging actions identified by Citigroup researchers.

Racism Has An Economic Cost, Atlanta Fed President Warns

Business

Racism Has An Economic Cost, Atlanta Fed President Warns

Specifically, the study came up with $16 trillion in lost GDP by noting four key racial gaps between African Americans and whites:

  • $13 trillion lost in potential business revenue because of discriminatory lending to African American entrepreneurs, with an estimated 6.1 million jobs not generated as a result
  • $2.7 trillion in income lost because of disparities in wages suffered by African Americans
  • $218 billion lost over the past two decades because of discrimination in providing housing credit
  • And $90 billion to $113 billion in lifetime income lost from discrimination in accessing higher education  
For The Black Middle Class, Housing Crisis And History Collude To Dash Dreams

The New Middle

For The Black Middle Class, Housing Crisis And History Collude To Dash Dreams

As a result, Citigroup urges a slew of actions to reverse discriminatory practices and boost GDP over the next five years, including addressing the wage gap suffered by African Americans and promoting diversity at the top within banks and companies.

Citigroup's recommendations aren't new: Various studies have shown similar findings, and experts have called for similar action for years, though so far progress has been slow.

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America