Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case Pleads Not Guilty : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Police Department detective, has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of wanton endangerment against him, his attorney said on Monday.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case Pleads Not Guilty

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted former Louisville Police Department detective Brett Hanksion for shooting into neighboring apartments. On Monday he pleaded not guilty. AP hide caption

Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of wanton endangerment in his initial court appearance related to the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hankison is one of three officers who fired into Taylor's apartment in March, but he is the only one who was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury last week. However, neither he nor the two other officers involved in the fatal police shooting were charged directly with Taylor's death.

Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts 1 Of 3 Officers In Breonna Taylor Case

During the phone hearing on Monday, Hankison's attorney Stew Mathews, said the former detective would be pleading not guilty to all three counts "because he is not guilty," member station WFPL reported.

Mathews also asked the judge to allow Hankison to keep a weapon for self-defense, claiming he had received multiple death threats. But Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Anne Bailey Smith denied the request.

Hankison was fired from the department in June but Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove remain on the force.

The findings from the grand jury, announced Wednesday, state that Hankison fired 10 shots from outside Taylor's apartment complex, striking a neighboring apartment where a child, a man and a pregnant woman were inside.

'I Have No Faith In The Legal System,' Breonna Taylor's Mother Says

Taylor's death has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and the limited indictment last week set off a new round of confrontations between protesters and law enforcement, which in recent days has included state troopers and members of the National Guard.

Hundreds have gathered across the city to decry what they called a broken justice system aimed at protecting private property above Black lives. About two hundred people have been arrested since Wednesday, WDRB reported Monday.

The full investigation into the raid that left Taylor dead is ongoing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing "all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor," Timothy Beam, an FBI spokesperson, told WFPL.

The agency is examining how Louisville Metro Police obtained the search warrant that enabled the raid of Taylor's apartment.

"This work will continue beyond the state charges announced last week," Beam said. "We are investigating any violation of federal criminal law, which includes potential civil rights violations."

