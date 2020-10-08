Accessibility links
51 Arrested In Minneapolis Protests Following Derek Chauvin's Release : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice The former police officer faces charges of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's killing in May. Demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday after he posted $1 million bond.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice

Latest news and updates on the struggle against racism in America
America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Minneapolis police announced more than 50 arrests were made Wednesday night during protests. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Police in Minneapolis say more than four dozen people were arrested during protests Wednesday night. Demonstrators descended on downtown streets following the release of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in May.

Officials said Thursday that Minneapolis police and other law enforcement agencies made a total of 51 arrests overnight, including one person charged with a felony and another with 4th degree assault. The rest were misdemeanors.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is facing charges of second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing, was released after posting $1 million bond. Chauvin is the officer seen in the Memorial Day cell phone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for several minutes, video that help spark nationwide protests against police brutality.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers on the scene with Chauvin that day face lesser charges.

Protesters gathered outside of the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday following the release of former police officer Derek Chauvin being released after posting $1 million bond. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Demonstrators marched through the southern part of the city Wednesday, including the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, according to Minnesota Public Radio. The MPR adds the protesters eventually made their way to the Minneapolis police department's 5th precinct.

One arrest was apparently on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement official.

The Star Tribune reports approximately 300 people took part in Wednesday's demonstrations which were largely peaceful, adding that another protest is planned for Thursday evening outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

