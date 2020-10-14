Accessibility links
Mark And Patricia McCloskey Of St. Louis Plead Not Guilty To 2 Felony Charges : Live Updates: Protests For Racial Justice A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey last week on weapon and evidence charges. The case stems from a confrontation between the McCloskeys and protesters for racial justice on June 28.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Gun-Waving St. Louis Couple Plead Not Guilty To 2 Felony Charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave a court hearing Wednesday in St. Louis. The McCloskeys pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Jeff Roberson/AP hide caption

Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave a court hearing Wednesday in St. Louis. The McCloskeys pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters on their private street in June, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges on Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted the couple last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. They had been charged in July with the weapon violation; the grand jury added the evidence charge. The indictment states that the pistol held by Patricia McCloskey was altered before it was handed over to investigators.

The charges are the result of a confrontation between protesters and the McCloskeys on June 28.

Protesters were marching down the private street en route to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The McCloskeys were seen on video outside of their mansion brandishing firearms. Mark McCloskey carried an AR-15 rifle, while Patricia had her finger on the trigger of a semi-automatic handgun.

St. Louis police issued trespassing summonses to nine protesters for entering private property, but the City Counselor's Office opted not to pursue charges against the individuals.

The McCloskeys, personal injury lawyers in their 60s with a history of suing their neighbors, have blamed "leftist" Democrats in St. Louis government for the charges against them. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, says President Trump has taken an interest in the McCloskeys' case.

"They have spoken with the president," Schwartz said after Wednesday's hearing, The Associated Press reports. "The president contacts them semi-frequently."

