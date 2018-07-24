Accessibility links
You Literally Can Really Say More By Actually Eliminating Words Ending In 'ly' : Memmos "Throwaway intensifiers" are wastes of time and space. By cutting them, you can make room for more facts and words that do a better job of moving a story along.
Memmott’s Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.

I've bored many with the story that one of the first things an editor told me was that I should delete words that end with "ly" from my stories.

But it actually works. Stories really do read and sound better. By eliminating those "throwaway intensifiers" you literally open up space for action words that definitely move a story along.

Try it. You'll be totally surprised. Plus, many in the audience will surely thank you. Or, they'll certainly stop complaining.

