Ahead Of This Weekend's Rally, Another Label Warning

As we report about the "Unite the Right" rally planned for this weekend near the White House, keep in mind that the labels many groups create for themselves and those that the media put on them rarely fit well and should be avoided or put in context.

We've said before, for example, that "Alt-Right" is a euphemism and that "there's much more that has to be said about the people who say they're part of that movement." Use their words and actions to show who they are. Don't simply refer to the Alt-Right and move on.

In recent days, some media have described the rally organizers as "right-wing" and those who will be counter-protesting as "left-wing." Those labels are inadequate and unfair to others on the "right" and "left." Adding the words "extreme" or "ultra" to such labels doesn't fix things.

Remember: "Show, don't tell" is always good advice. Describe what people are doing and report what they're saying. After you've established those facts, carefully considered labels may fit.