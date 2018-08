'Lying In State' Vs. 'Lying In Repose' & 'Lying In Honor'

The Two-Way previously explained the difference between "lying in state," "lying in repose" and "lying in honor":

Because he was a member of the government, Sen. John McCain will "lie in state" when his casket is in the Arizona and U.S. capitol buildings. Those who were not government officials, such as the Rev. Billy Graham, "lie in honor" when in a capitol.

When his casket is elsewhere, Sen. McCain will be said to "lie in repose."