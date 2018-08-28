Reminder: All Clips With Offensive Language Must Be Vetted

1. We have a detailed "Policy On Use Of Potentially Offensive Language." Print it and read it.

2. Any clip [being considered for broadcast that includes] offensive language must be brought to the attention of the [deputy managing editors and standards & practices editor] well before air time. Basically, as soon as you think you might be using it, talk to them. They may need time to consult with Legal.

Note: It does not matter if the words have already been bleeped. Be prepared to justify their use.

By the way, it's assumed show executive producers and desk chiefs will already have been consulted.

3. The DMEs [or standards & practices editor] have yea-or-nay authority.

4. [Notes to stations must detail] the specific language that is in the cut, when it occurs and whether it is bleeped. Those lines must go out with as much lead time as we can give.

5. If the words are bleeped, they must be completely bleeped. No syllable can be heard.

6. We do all this because we respect our audience and know that certain language will offend many. We also know that community standards vary around the nation and that complaints to the FCC can be costly to our member stations.

7. Overall, NPR is conservative about potentially offensive language — not permissive. There's a key line right at the top of our policy statement: "NPR has always set a high bar on use of language that may be offensive to our audience." The words must be important to the piece.