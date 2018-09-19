Reminder: Requests To Use NPR Content Have To Be Vetted

When anyone – including publishers, sources or other media outlets — asks to rebroadcast, reprint or post something we've produced, the request must go through our "permissions" department for legal vetting. This rule also applies if you're writing a book and want to include work you've previously done for NPR.

The process and a link to NPR's online permissions form are posted here. There's an email address as well: permissions@npr.org.

If you get such a request, it's important that "permissions" be contacted as soon as possible to allow time for it to be evaluated. And please do not indicate to the person making the request whether you think the answer will be "yes" or "no." Just direct the person to that form.