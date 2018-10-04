Next Person Who Misspells One Of These Names Must Listen To Korva Explain Icing

The list below is not a complete record of names we've misspelled in one way or another on more than one occasion. And it's not being shared because we're more worried about these names than about others.

The point is that we should get every name right, and we shouldn't get one wrong more than once – especially a name that is one trusted click away from being checked. We have to CQ names and other key facts. They should be correct in scripts, DACS, Web stories, captions – everywhere.

Today's list:

Sharron Angle Cory Booker Robert Costa Dick Durbin Rudy Giuliani Lindsey Graham Armie Hammer Orrin Hatch Jim Henson Garry Kasparov Amy Klobuchar Nicolás Maduro Wynton Marsalis Theresa May Judith Resnik Rod Rosenstein George Stephanopoulos Jon Tester Garry Trudeau Ben Whishaw

(Trust me, Korva can go on about icing.)