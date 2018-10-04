Next Person Who Misspells One Of These Names Must Listen To Korva Explain Icing
The list below is not a complete record of names we've misspelled in one way or another on more than one occasion. And it's not being shared because we're more worried about these names than about others.
The point is that we should get every name right, and we shouldn't get one wrong more than once – especially a name that is one trusted click away from being checked. We have to CQ names and other key facts. They should be correct in scripts, DACS, Web stories, captions – everywhere.
Today's list:
Sharron Angle
Cory Booker
Robert Costa
Dick Durbin
Rudy Giuliani
Lindsey Graham
Armie Hammer
Orrin Hatch
Jim Henson
Garry Kasparov
Amy Klobuchar
Nicolás Maduro
Wynton Marsalis
Theresa May
Judith Resnik
Rod Rosenstein
George Stephanopoulos
Jon Tester
Garry Trudeau
Ben Whishaw
(Trust me, Korva can go on about icing.)