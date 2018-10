Another Label We Shouldn't Use: 'Political Enemies'

The definition of the word "enemy" begins this way: "A person who hates another, and wishes or tries to injure him."

We do not need to add to the loaded language of the day by referring to those on one side as the "political enemies" of those they oppose. Not only does that add to the heated rhetoric, it adopts a label that one side wants to put on the other — something we should not do.

Better words to use include "opponents" and "critics."