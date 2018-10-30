Reminder: 'Under Fire,' 'Shoot Down' And Other Such Clichés Are Banned

As we've said before, we should not use gun- or violence-related clichés in our reports — no matter the subject and especially not when another mass shooting is in the news.

Earlier this year, we posted a short list of such phrases:

- "Under fire."

- "Shoot down."

- "Stuck to his guns."

- "Smoking gun."

- "Gunning for."

- "Hired gun."

- "With guns blazing."

- "War zone."

- "Kill the [bill, proposal, plan ... etc.]."

This week, an organization called Grandparents Against Gun Violence sent us their longer collection, with suggested alternatives. It's posted here.