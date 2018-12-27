Accessibility links
Memmott's Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.
Just Say Snow

With white stuff piling up across much of the heartland, it's time again to put the big chill on the winter-wonderland clichés we'll be tempted to toss about.

We can do this.

Just hunker down. Brave the rhetorical elements. Plow through the season. Don't drift into old ruts.

We've previously listed the words and phrases that deserve to be buried and never shoveled out. Here are the links:

Also, please remember that we don't refer to winter storms by the names that The Weather Channel has given them.

