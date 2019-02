When Spock Was Disarmed, Was He Unfazed Or Unphased? Or Both?

We wrote this week that a radar technician in Alaska is "unphased by the solitude and pace of work" at the sites he visits.



A reader reminds us that the correct word is "unfazed."



As for Spock, one might say he was "unphased" when a Klingon took his weapon. But when writing about how Spock reacted to being disarmed, the word is "unfazed."