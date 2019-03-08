It's Time To Remind Everyone: There's No Second 'S' In 'Daylight Saving'

Make sure your clocks spring forward an hour this weekend, and make sure you say or write that most of the U.S. is switching to "daylight saving time," not "daylight savingS."

If you do add that second "s," you will be robocalled at 2 a.m. Sunday and at other annoying hours until April 1. Fair warning: The message that Korva has recorded is not in her usual "everything's cool" tone of voice.

Also remember this (from the National Institute of Standards and Technology):

"Most of the United States follows daylight saving time, but a few regions do not. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe DST. In Arizona, the Navajo Indian territories do observe DST."

Finally, before any of you send emails about Florida, it has not yet been given the OK to stay on daylight saving time year-round.