Guidance: Don't Use Candidates' First Names Or Nicknames In Later References

With former Rep. Beto O'Rourke entering the presidential race this is a good time to remind everyone about our policy on subsequent references to people in our news reports.

He, for example, is "O'Rourke" — not "Beto" — in later references. Just as Sen. Bernie Sanders is "Sanders," not "Bernie." And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "Ocasio-Cortez," not "AOC."

We issued the same guidance in 2014, when Hillary Clinton was a likely presidential contender. As we said then, "it's a matter of respect ... and we don't want to be perceived as being either for or against someone because of the way we refer to him or her. Everyone is treated the same."