Let's Move Away From Calling It A 'Manifesto'

Memmott’s Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.
Our dictionary defines the word "manifesto" as "a public declaration of motives and intentions, as by a political party or by an avant-garde movement." The statement reportedly made by the suspect in New Zealand did not come from a political party and it seems euphemistic to refer to him as being part of an avant-garde movement. The word "manifesto" also may elevate such a statement, in the eyes of those who might want to copy this person's actions, to something more than it might really have been.

It has some aspects of a "manifesto," but can certainly be described as a "statement." Another option: "screed" (defined as a "long, tiresome speech or piece of writing").

