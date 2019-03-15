Guidance For All Stories: 'Under Fire,' & Other Such Clichés Are Banned

As we've said before, we should not use gun- or violence-related clichés in our reports — no matter the subject and especially not when another mass shooting is in the news.

Earlier this year, we posted a short list of such phrases:

- "Under fire." - "Shoot down." - "Stuck to his guns." - "Smoking gun." - "Gunning for." - "Hired gun." - "With guns blazing." - "War zone." - "Kill the [bill, proposal, plan ... etc.]."

This week, an organization called Grandparents Against Gun Violence sent us their longer collection, with suggested alternatives. It's posted here.