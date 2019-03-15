Accessibility links
Guidance For All Stories: 'Under Fire,' & Other Such Clichés Are Banned : Memmos We should not use gun- or violence-related clichés in our reports — no matter the subject and especially not when another mass shooting is in the news.

Memmott’s Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.
Guidance For All Stories: 'Under Fire,' & Other Such Clichés Are Banned

The following was first posted on Oct. 30, 2018:

As we've said before, we should not use gun- or violence-related clichés in our reports — no matter the subject and especially not when another mass shooting is in the news.

Earlier this year, we posted a short list of such phrases:

- "Under fire." - "Shoot down." - "Stuck to his guns." - "Smoking gun." - "Gunning for." - "Hired gun." - "With guns blazing." - "War zone." - "Kill the [bill, proposal, plan ... etc.]."

This week, an organization called Grandparents Against Gun Violence sent us their longer collection, with suggested alternatives. It's posted here.

Addendum on March 15, 2019: This guidance applies to what we say on social media as well.

