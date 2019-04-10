Names Remain Our Bane, Read The Training Team's Tips To Get Them Right

There's excitement at the Standards & Practices desk this afternoon. "You've Got A Friend" is looping in my head, thanks to this post from Holly Morris on the training team:

5 Techniques To Spell Any Name Correctly, Every Time

Read it and follow her advice. As has been said before, if we cut back on the number of names we get wrong, our corrections pace will slow sharply.

And please remember that it's important to get names right from the very start – in DACS, in scripts and in notes that show up in story collections. A mistake in any one of those places could find its way to the audience.