Guidance: It Is Not 'Mueller Time'

As Thursday's release of a redacted version of the special counsel's report draws near and as we report about it afterward, there's a phrase we do not need to say, write or put in headlines:

"It's Mueller Time."

Others have used that supposedly funny twist on an old ad slogan many times. It's played out. We've avoided it and should continue to do so.

Anyone who doesn't follow this guidance has to listen to Korva complain about the NHL's decision to reduce the size of goalies' elbow floaters from 7 inches to 6 inches.