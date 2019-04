Guidance: Today's Foul Language

In a tweet this morning, the president uses the word "bullshit" to characterize some of the "statements made in the 'Report' about me."

As with yesterday's guidance about an F-bomb, our position is that we're not going to say the word on the air. If we do refer to the line, we can say he called some of the statements "B.S.," but should make clear that he used the actual word.