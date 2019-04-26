Reminder: All Requests To Use NPR Material Must Go Through 'Permissions'

Media outlets, schools, interest groups, movie studios and others often approach NPR journalists to ask about rebroadcasting, reprinting or otherwise reusing our material.

All such requests must be forwarded to "Permissions@npr.org." That directs them to our colleagues in Legal and begins a process that will include consultation with the Standards & Practices editor and, in many cases, other senior editors.

If you receive such a request, do not agree to share any NPR materials. Simply explain that you'll need to forward the request to the appropriate department or direct them to "permissions@npr.org."

This applies to materials we have broadcast and published, and to such things as raw tape and unpublished photos that have not been included in our reports. It is all NPR material and should not be shared until the request has been through the permissions process.