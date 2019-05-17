Accessibility links
Guidance: On Naming Both Defendants In The STEM School Shooting : Memmos We can use the names, though as we have said before we do not need to say them often.

‘Memmos’

Memmott’s Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.
NPR logo Guidance: On Naming Both Defendants In The STEM School Shooting

Guidance: On Naming Both Defendants In The STEM School Shooting

As Newscast and Colorado Public Radio have reported, the 16-year-old suspect in the STEM school shooting is being charged as an adult – as is the 18-year-old suspect. We can use the names, though as we have said before we do not need to say them often: "Biographical details are important, but repeating the name over and over runs the risk of glorifying the shooter in some eyes."

On the 16-year-old's name: Court documents identify the suspect as Maya Elizabeth McKinney. But McKinney identifies as a male. If we need to use the name, we should refer to him as Alec McKinney and use male pronouns.

If at any point there's some confusion created because of a reference to the suspect by authorities, talk with a DME about how to explain it.

‘Memmos’

Memmott’s Missives & Musings Standards & Practices Editor Mark Memmott writes occasional notes about the issues journalists encounter and the way NPR handles them. They often expand on topics covered in the Ethics Handbook.