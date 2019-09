Guidance: The Capital Of Ukraine Is Spelled 'Kyiv'

We are changing the way we spell the capital of Ukraine to Kyiv, from Kiev. This brings us in line with The Associated Press, with the way Ukrainians would spell it in English and with the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. It does not change the pronunciation.

While we're dealing with that part of the world, a reminder: Do not say or write "the Ukraine." It is simply "Ukraine."