Guidance: On Covering The 'Whistleblower' If A Name Is Revealed

Should another media outlet, a member of Congress, the president or anyone else identify someone as being the whistleblower who raised concerns about the phone call with Ukraine's president, do not report, tweet or otherwise disseminate that information until guidance has been issued to all News staff. The decision on what, if anything, to say will be made by Nancy Barnes (with input, obviously, from senior editors). Then guidance will be issued.