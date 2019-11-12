Guidance Reminder: About DACA And 'Dreamers'
When reporting about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, it's important to be careful when citing some figures and terms. Here's a reminder:
- There are currently about 700,000 DACA recipients. That's the number to focus on when talking about how many people would be affected. The program peaked around 800,000.
- There are an estimated 3 to 4 million people who came to the country as children and are here illegally (the "Dreamers").
- Politicians and advocates often refer to DACA recipients simply as Dreamers. As you see, DACA recipients are actually a subset of those known as Dreamers. We can, though, say that DACA recipients are "commonly known as" or "commonly referred to as" or "often called" Dreamers.