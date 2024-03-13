Accessibility links
Are data breaches putting patients at risk?

As of February 7, 2024, the hospital's computer network had been offline for eight days following what appears to be a ransomware attack Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

The Indicator

by  Paddy Hirsch

Cyberattacks are plaguing the healthcare industry. It's an expensive and dangerous trend that's on the rise. Today, we consider why hacking is surging right now, why healthcare companies are being targeted and what hackers want from them.

Listen · 9:28
  • Download
What's behind Bitcoin's bullrun?
Planet Money

by 

The introduction of brand new spot bitcoin ETFs has put bitcoin on a bit of a hot streak. Just this week, the price of bitcoin reached a record high of about $72,000 which is about 70% higher than it was a couple of months ago. So why exactly have these ETFs changed the perception around bitcoin so quickly?

Listen · 8:52
  • Download
  • Transcript
Is the financial media making us miserable about the economy?
The Indicator

by  Angel Carreras

There's been a disconnect between how the US economy is doing and how people actually feel about it. Maybe people are still burnt from when inflation was high, maybe it's the expensive cost of borrowing for a car or a mortgage, or maybe it's ... wait, are WE the problem?! Today we look in the mirror and find out if financial media contributes to negative economic sentiment.

Listen · 9:12
  • Download
  • Transcript
Why wind techs are so in demand

Reporter Darian Woods and wind turbine technician Konnor Therriault at the base of a Vestas wind turbine in Bingham, Maine. (Photo by Matthew Copeman) Matthew Copeman/Matthew Copeman hide caption

The Indicator

by 

The job that's projected to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. is wind turbine service technician. So we wanted to learn what they actually do. Today on the show, reporter Darian Woods travels to a windy corner of Maine for a day in the life of one of these green-collar jobs.

Listen · 9:11
  • Download
  • Transcript
On the Oscars campaign trail
Planet Money

by 

When you sit down to watch the Oscars, what you are really watching is the final battle in a months-long war of financial engineering and campaign strategy. Because in Hollywood, every year is an election year. A small army of Oscars campaign strategists help studios and streamers deploy tens of millions of dollars to sway Academy voters. And the signs of these campaigns are everywhere — from the endless celebrity appearances on late night TV to the billboards along your daily commute.

Listen · 25:54
  • Download
  • Transcript
How to get Russia to pay Ukraine

Two Ukrainian citizens hold up posters against Russia's military intervention. Emilio Morenatti/AP hide caption

The Indicator

by 

Ukraine desperately needs money. And there's a tempting solution sitting in a Belgian financial institution: nearly $200 billion in frozen Russian assets. In today's episode, we learn about this unique depository where most of the Russian assets are stored and two proposals to get some of this money to Ukraine.

Listen · 9:09
  • Download
  • Transcript
Is dynamic pricing coming to a supermarket near you?

The Norwegian supermarket chain REMA 1000 uses dynamic pricing for all the items in its stores, including Kvikk Lunsj chocolate bars and Solo soda. Jessica Robinson/NPR hide caption

Planet Money

by 

Dynamic pricing is an increasingly common phenomenon: You can see it when Uber prices surge during rainy weather, or when you're booking a flight at the last minute or buying tickets to your favorite superstar's concert. On an earnings call last week, Wendy's ignited a minor controversy by suggesting it would introduce dynamic pricing in its restaurants, but the company quickly clarified that it wasn't planning on using it for "surge pricing."

Listen · 25:47
  • Download
  • Transcript
What would it take to fix retirement?
Planet Money

by 

The rising cost of living and longer life expectancy is making it harder for Americans to retire comfortably. Millions of Americans are behind on saving for retirement and face the possibility of working in their old age.

Listen · 9:26
  • Download
  • Transcript
How the SEC's new rule could reveal more about a company's emissions
The Indicator

by  Nate Hegyi

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to issue new rules this week on how companies disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. This is part of a broader movement for more environmentally and socially conscious financial options, known as ESG investing. Today on the show, what the proposed climate disclosure rule says, why it's so controversial, and if it passes, what that'll mean for investors and the stock market.

Listen · 8:42
  • Download
  • Transcript
The growing industry of green burials
The Indicator

by  Felix Poon Angel Carreras

One estimate says 2.4 million people die in the U.S. each year, and burying them is expensive: a typical burial can cost about $10,000. That's a lot of money, caskets, and plots filling up cemeteries. But ... what if there was a cost-effective option to bury people, one that was good for the Earth and your pocket book? Today, we look at the prices and features of sustainable burials.

Listen · 8:58
  • Download
  • Transcript
Wendy's pricing mind trick and other indicators of the week
The Indicator

by 

It's Indicators of the Week, our weekly look under the hood of the global economy! Today on the show: Tyler Perry halts his film studio expansion plans because of AI, Wendy's communications about a new pricing board goes haywire and a key inflation measure falls.

Listen · 8:55
  • Download
  • Transcript
Shopping for parental benefits around the world
Planet Money

by 

It is so expensive to have a kid in the United States. The U.S. is one of just a handful of countries worldwide with no federal paid parental leave; it offers functionally no public childcare (and private childcare is wildly expensive); and women can expect their pay to take a hit after becoming a parent. (Incidentally, men's wages tend to rise after becoming fathers.)

Listen · 29:33
  • Download
  • Transcript
Why Israel uses diaspora bonds

The Israeli Minister of Finance reacts to the financial ratings agency Moody's decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating in March 2023. Maya Alerruzzo/AP hide caption

The Indicator

by 

Israel has long raised money from individual supporters living overseas through a tool called diaspora bonds. This financing tool is part patriotic gift and part investment. Today, we look at how diaspora bonds work and how Israel is making use of them for its war effort.

Listen · 8:52
  • Download
  • Transcript
The secret world behind school fundraisers and turning kids into salespeople

LEFT: Maria Lares is a longtime teacher and PTA Treasurer at Villacorta Elementary in La Puente, CA. RIGHT: Sophia Fabela (left) and Samantha Nicole Tan (right) are two students at Villacorta who consider themselves pretty good sales kids. Sarah Gonzalez/NPR hide caption

Planet Money

by 

Fundraising is a staple of the school experience in the U.S. There's an assembly showing off all the prizes kids can win by selling enough wrapping paper or chocolate to their neighbors. But it's pretty weird, right?

Listen · 27:55
  • Download
  • Transcript

The Indicator

by 

From "Hot Labor Summer" to "Striketober," 2023 was another big year for workers joining picket lines. Today on the show, we'll dig into two recent reports that shed light on the state of labor unrest in the U.S.. We'll look at what industries are driving this trend, how workers are feeling about their jobs and what that says about the American labor movement.

Listen · 9:11
  • Download
  • Transcript
How to make an ad memorable
Planet Money

by  Paddy Hirsch

Super Bowl ads this year relied heavily on nostalgia and surprise –– a few tricks that turn out to embed information into our brains. Today, neuroscientist Charan Ranganath joins the show to dissect the world of marketing to its biological fundamentals and reveal advertisers' bag of tricks.

Listen · 9:30
  • Download
  • Transcript
Reddit's public Wall Street bet
The Indicator

by  Paddy Hirsch

Any day now, social media platform Reddit is expected to launch an initial public offering (IPO), earmarking shares for its most dedicated users. On today's show, our friends at WBUR podcast Endless Thread help us unpack why Reddit is making this move, and what it might mean for Reddit's stock.

Listen · 9:05
  • Download
  • Transcript
An oil boom, a property slump and dental deflation

For lease sign in Los Angeles. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The Indicator

by  Paddy Hirsch

Indicators of the week is back! This time, we explore why oil and gas companies are pulling in record profits, whether bad commercial property debt is likely to spark a financial crisis and how much a lost tooth goes for in this economy.

Listen · 9:26
  • Download
  • Transcript
A controversial idea at the heart of Bidenomics
Planet Money

by 

Réka Juhász is a professor of economics at the University of British Columbia, and she studies what's known as industrial policy.

Listen · 25:52
  • Download
  • Transcript
A Supreme Court case that could reshape social media
The Indicator

by  Angel Carreras Paddy Hirsch

Next week, the US Supreme Court will hear a case that pits the Attorneys General of Texas and Florida against a trade group representing some of the biggest social media companies in the world. Today, how we got here, and now the case could upend our online experience.

Listen · 9:40
  • Download
  • Transcript
Why Capital One wants Discover
The Indicator

by  Paddy Hirsch

Capital One Financial Corporation plans to acquire Discover Financial Services in a $35 billion deal that would combine two of the largest U.S. credit card companies. Today on the show, five big questions about the deal, and the opaque system behind every swipe, tap or insertion of your credit card.

Listen · 9:29
  • Download
  • Transcript
Two Indicators: Economics of the defense industry
Planet Money

by  Paddy Hirsch

The Department of Defense's proposed budget for 2024 is $842 billion. That is about 3.5% of the U.S.'s GDP. The military buys everything from pens and paper clips to fighter jets and submarines. But the market for military equipment is very different from the commercial market.

Listen · 19:22
  • Download
  • Transcript
