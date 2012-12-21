Accessibility links
Episode 425: An FBI Hostage Negotiator Buys A Car : Planet Money On today's show, three stories of professional negotiators using negotiation in their everyday lives.

Planet MoneyPlanet Money

The Economy Explained

Planet Money

Episode 425: An FBI Hostage Negotiator Buys A Car

Episode 425: An FBI Hostage Negotiator Buys A Car

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/167802325/167805240" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Cars
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The fiscal cliff, for all its grand theater, really comes down to people in a room trying to come to an agreement. People doing whatever it takes to get what they want from the other side.

On today's show, three professional negotiators walk us through techniques that members of Congress may be using right now. They explain these techniques not with textbooks, but with examples from their everyday lives.

Download the Planet Money iPhone App. Music: Poliça's "Lay Your Cards Out." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.



Planet MoneyPlanet Money

The Economy Explained