Planet Money Goes To Space

Space is easier to get to than ever and it will change life on earth. Private companies are pouring billions of dollars into tiny satellites, new rockets, and gathering information on earth from above. To see how it all works, we are getting in on the action ourselves.

We adopt an adorable satellite, go rocket shopping, and try to figure out how to turn our little piece of the new space race into a profit.

Episode 1: We're Going To Space

We try to find a satellite of our very own. Along the way, we visit a small spacecraft showcase, meet the inventor of cube satellites, and find an aptly named partner with satellites to spare.



Episode 2: Wait, Why Are We Going To Space?

We have our satellite, but we still need a mission. This is pretty much the same fix a whole bunch of businesses are in. So, we go talk to some spies for ideas.

