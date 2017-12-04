Power Pinch

At Planet Money, we love big projects. We bought a toxic asset. We made a T-shirt. We're trying to launch a satellite into space. Doing this stuff means we can't always keep up with the news as much as we'd like. So we're launching a new show. It's the Indicator: Planet Money's quick take on a number, or a term, or a story in the news.

Today's indicator is 37. It's been 37 years since the federal government said sexual harassment at work is illegal. Also, it's been roughly 37 years since the sexual harassment training video was born.

Here's a clip from one of the early videos. It's called "Power Pinch."

Today on The Indicator: The history of sexual harassment training videos, and the surprising insight it gives us into the Harvey Weinstein case, and many of the sexual harassment cases that have come out since.

