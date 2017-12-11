Accessibility links

Bitcoin, Unemployment, and Mythical Beasts : Planet Money Our guest, Tyler Cowen, has smart insights into a ridiculously wide range of subjects. Our conversation is a lightning round that touches everything from the stock market to dystopian novels.
One of the things we do at the Indicator is steal stuff we like from other podcasts. Today, we're stealing from Tyler Cowen. He's an economist and public intellectual who has his own podcast (of course).

It's an interview show, and in the middle of every episode Tyler does this thing we love: He goes through a list of subjects and asks the guest to say whether each subject is overrated or underrated, and to explain why.

On today's show, we turn the tables on Tyler and play overrated/underrated with him. Topics include bitcoin, the stock market as a measure of the economy, podcasts, and science fiction.

